Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Melissa Barrera & Leslie Grace Join In the Heights Film

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 11, 2019
Melissa Barrera & Leslie Grace
(Photos: Getty Images)

¡Alabanza! Strong-voiced young stars Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace have been cast in the upcoming screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical In the Heights. They will take on the roles of Vanessa and Nina, respectively, in the film, which is slated to premiere on June 26, 2020.

Barrera is most known for her turns in the telenovelas Siempre Tuya Acapulco and Tanto Amor. She was also seen on-screen in the Mexican reality show La Academia.

Grace is a singer-songwriter acclaimed for her mainstream debut, a bilingual cover of the Shirelles hit "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow." She most recently released "Lo Siento," a collaboration with Super Junior.

The In the Heights film cast will also include the previously announced Anthony Ramos as Usnavi and Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Benny. Jon M. Chu is the film's director.

Featuring a screenplay adapted by Tony-nommed book writer Quiara Alegría Hudes and the Tony-winning score of Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the Heights follows Washington Heights bodega owner Usnavi (Ramos) and the trials and celebrations of the neighborhood of friends who surround him.

The roles of Vanessa and Nina were originated on Broadway by future Tony winner Karen Olivo (soon to star in Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and Mandy Gonzalez, current star of Miranda's Hamilton.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Eric LaJuan Summers, Broadway Alum of Kinky Boots & Motown The Musical, Dies at 36
  2. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical to Play Lunt-Fontanne Theatre; Dates Set for Broadway Premiere
  3. Melissa Barrera & Leslie Grace Join In the Heights Film
  4. To Kill a Mockingbird's Gideon Glick on Channeling Truman Capote on Show People
  5. Exclusive! George Salazar & More on the 'Really Exciting' Chance to Preserve the Unheard Works of Jonathan Larson

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Frozen Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters