Melissa Barrera & Leslie Grace Join In the Heights Film

¡Alabanza! Strong-voiced young stars Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace have been cast in the upcoming screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical In the Heights. They will take on the roles of Vanessa and Nina, respectively, in the film, which is slated to premiere on June 26, 2020.



Barrera is most known for her turns in the telenovelas Siempre Tuya Acapulco and Tanto Amor. She was also seen on-screen in the Mexican reality show La Academia.



Grace is a singer-songwriter acclaimed for her mainstream debut, a bilingual cover of the Shirelles hit "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow." She most recently released "Lo Siento," a collaboration with Super Junior.



The In the Heights film cast will also include the previously announced Anthony Ramos as Usnavi and Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Benny. Jon M. Chu is the film's director.



Featuring a screenplay adapted by Tony-nommed book writer Quiara Alegría Hudes and the Tony-winning score of Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the Heights follows Washington Heights bodega owner Usnavi (Ramos) and the trials and celebrations of the neighborhood of friends who surround him.



The roles of Vanessa and Nina were originated on Broadway by future Tony winner Karen Olivo (soon to star in Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and Mandy Gonzalez, current star of Miranda's Hamilton.