Derrick Baskin, Ginna Claire Mason & Grey Henson
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Watch Derrick Baskin, Ginna Claire Mason & Grey Henson Reveal Broadway's Biggest Fan

by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 15, 2019

The search for Broadway's Biggest Fan is over! After the Broadway.com staff watched all of the fabulous video submissions, Ain't Too Proud frontman Derrick Baskin, Wicked star Ginna Claire Mason and Mean Girls standout Grey Henson selected the winner: Makenna Louks of Ontario, Canada!

Louks and a guest will receive roundtrip airfare to New York City, spend three nights at at Sofitel New York, and have a chance to see Broadway's Ain't Too Proud, Be More Chill and Hamilton. To top it all off, Louks will attend the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. She will also appear on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive broadcast live from the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award.

Watch the video below to see Baskin, Mason and Henson deliberate over the final five contestants.


And don't miss out on Makenna's winning video below!

Newsletters