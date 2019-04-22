Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tracy Letts & Annette Bening Headline a Stirring Revival of All My Sons

Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 22, 2019
Illustration by Justin "Squigs" Robertson for Broadway.com

The highly anticipated new staging of Arthur Miller's seminal drama All My Sons opens at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre on April 22. Jack O'Brien directs the Roundabout Theatre Company production, which began preview performances on April 4. Tracy Letts and Annette Bening star as Joe and Kate Keller.

Set in the aftermath of World War II, All My Sons follows the Keller family, who struggle to stay intact and fight for their future when a long-hidden secret threatens to emerge—forcing them to reckon with greed, denial, repentance and post-war disenchantment across generations.

Joining Letts and Bening in the cast is Benjamin Walker as Chris Keller, Chinasa Ogbuagu as Sue Bayliss, Michael Hayden as Dr. Jim Bayliss, Nehal Joshi as Frank Lubey, Jenni Barber as Lydia Lubey, Hampton Fluker as George Deever and Francesca Carpanini as Ann Deever.

In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the star-packed cast unearthing a heartrending American classic.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

All My Sons

Tracy Letts and Annette Bening star in Arthur Miller's classic drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Look at These Exclusive Portraits Taken Way Down at Hadestown's Opening Night
  2. Nominations Announced for 85th Annual Drama League Awards
  3. Thomas Kail to Direct Ross Golan's Musical The Wrong Man & More Set for MCC Theater's 2019-2020 Season
  4. Kiss Me, Kate Revival to Receive Original Cast Album
  5. Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge Will Return to Broadway in Sea Wall/A Life

Star Files

Annette Bening
Francesca Carpanini
Hampton Fluker
Tracy Letts
Benjamin Walker

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Frozen King Kong Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters