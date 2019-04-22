Tracy Letts & Annette Bening Headline a Stirring Revival of All My Sons

The highly anticipated new staging of Arthur Miller's seminal drama All My Sons opens at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre on April 22. Jack O'Brien directs the Roundabout Theatre Company production, which began preview performances on April 4. Tracy Letts and Annette Bening star as Joe and Kate Keller.



Set in the aftermath of World War II, All My Sons follows the Keller family, who struggle to stay intact and fight for their future when a long-hidden secret threatens to emerge—forcing them to reckon with greed, denial, repentance and post-war disenchantment across generations.



Joining Letts and Bening in the cast is Benjamin Walker as Chris Keller, Chinasa Ogbuagu as Sue Bayliss, Michael Hayden as Dr. Jim Bayliss, Nehal Joshi as Frank Lubey, Jenni Barber as Lydia Lubey, Hampton Fluker as George Deever and Francesca Carpanini as Ann Deever.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the star-packed cast unearthing a heartrending American classic.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.