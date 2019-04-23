Sponsored
Tootsie Musical, Starring Santino Fontana, Opens on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 23, 2019
Illustration by Justin "Squigs" Robertson for Broadway.com

Tootsie, the new Broadway musical based on the beloved 1982 comedy flick, officially opens at the Marquis Theatre on April 23. Tony nominee Santino Fontana stars in the production, which began previews on March 29.

Tootsie tells the story of talented but difficult actor Michael Dorsey (Fontana) who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime.

The principal cast also includes Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Tony nominee and Broadway.com vlogger Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, Tony winner Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, John Behlmann as Max Von Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Mallory and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Fontana as both Michael Dorsey and his alter ego with a colorful group of co-stars.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Tootsie

A new musical adaptation of the popular 1982 film is headed to Broadway!
