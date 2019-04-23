The Prom's Christopher Sieber on Casting the Netflix Movie, Cursing in Hip-Hop Class & More

Two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber is landing laughs as Trent Oliver, the delightfully stuffy Juilliard alum (did he mention he attended Juilliard?), in the Casey Nicholaw-helmed side-splitter The Prom. The musical comedy also stars Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel and Angie Schworer as Broadway folks looking to save a high school prom—and drum up some press for themselves in the process. The four Prom stars have been involved since the show's inception by director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw. "About seven years ago, I saw Casey Nicholaw on the street, and he said, 'I've got something for you,'" Sieber said in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "A few weeks later, we met in his studio and read this thing. We didn't know what it was."

Christopher Sieber in The Prom (Photo by Deen van Meer)

Now, The Prom is a buzzy musical comedy powerhouse leaving audiences—and its cast members—laughing at the Longacre Theatre eight times a week. "We've all known each other for 20 years or more. Beth Leavel says it best: 'It's the easiest hard work ever,'" he explained. "I was surprised there wasn't a tap number in The Prom. In a Casey Nicholaw show, there is always a tap number. Always! He decided, 'I'm going to learn hip-hop.' He also decided—for his 50-year-old friends—I'm going to make you do hip-hop!' We had remedial dance. We have a video of it." Unfortunately, fans won't be able to get a glimpse of that vid anytime soon. "It might be kind of filthy," Sieber said. "We were at a point in rehearsal where it was becoming a little frustrating. We might have started swearing."



Despite the moments of comedy gold on (and off) stage, The Prom also touches on something deeper with its message of acceptance and inclusion. "After every single performance, there is a kid waiting at the stage door for an autograph, and they have tears in their eyes because they have seen themselves. They have been represented," he said. "We've had audience members too who have said, 'If I had heard what this show was about, I probably would not have come. I'm so glad I did come.'"







As previously announced, The Prom will be adapted into a young adult novel and into a Netflix film so that more audiences will know the story of Emma, who simply wants to take her girlfriend to prom. Sieber said that he's not yet sure whether the original Broadway cast members will reprise their roles on the small screen. "Who knows if we're involved? I hope so," he said. "I think it's great because the message is so important. Brooks and I were talking like, 'Yeah, did you see your replacement?' 'Is it Matt Morrison? Or Andrew Rannells?' Glenn Close was at the Ryan Murphy performance, and I said, 'Well, that's Dee Dee Allen right there.' Could you imagine Glenn Close as Dee Dee Allen? That'd be hilarious!"



Catch Sieber in The Prom, now playing at the Longacre Theatre.



