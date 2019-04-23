Hadestown, Tootsie & Oklahoma! Lead 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations

Nominations are here for the 69th annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the best theater on, off- and off-off-Broadway in the 2018-2019 season. Leading the slate of nominees is Hadestown with 12 nominations, followed by Tootsie with 10 and Oklahoma! with six.
The Outer Critics Circle is an association of members affiliated with more than 90 newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet and theater publications in America and abroad. Winners will be announced on May 13, with a gala awards dinner for winners set for May 23 at Sardi's Restaurant.
Special Notes:
A full list of nominations can be found below.
OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY
The Ferryman
Ink
Network
To Kill a Mockingbird
What the Constitution Means to Me
OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL
Be More Chill
Hadestown
Head Over Heels
The Prom
Tootsie
OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY
Fairview
The House That Will Not Stand
Lewiston/Clarkston
The Light
White Noise
OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
The Beast in the Jungle
Black Light
Girl from the North Country
The Hello Girls
Midnight at the Never Get
OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Robert Horn, Tootsie
Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country
Peter Mills and Cara Reichel, The Hello Girls
Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown
Jeff Whitty and James Magruder, Head Over Heels
OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom
Joe Iconis, Be More Chill
Peter Mills, The Hello Girls
Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown
David Yazbek, Tootsie
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
All My Sons
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Juno and the Paycock
Our Lady of 121st Street
The Waverly Gallery
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Carmen Jones
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Kiss Me, Kate
Oklahoma!
Smokey Joe's Cafe
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY
McKinley Belcher III, The Light
Bryan Cranston, Network
Daveed Diggs, White Noise
Bill Irwin, On Beckett
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Glenn Close, Mother of the Maid
Edie Falco, The True
Glenda Jackson, King Lear
Mandi Masden, The Light
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Reeve Carney, Hadestown
Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Steven Skybell, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones
Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Bertie Carvel, Ink
John Clay III, Choir Boy
Hugh Dancy, Apologia
John Procaccino, Downstairs
Benjamin Walker, All My Sons
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Joan Allen, The Waverly Gallery
Stephanie Berry, Sugar in Our Wounds
Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
Harriett D. Foy, The House That Will Not Stand
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
John Behlmann, Tootsie
André De Shields, Hadestown
Reg Rogers, Tootsie
George Salazar, Be More Chill
Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Leslie Kritzer, Beetlejuice
Bonnie Milligan, Head Over Heels
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!
OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE
Mike Birbiglia, The New One
Maddie Corman, Accidentally Brave
Jake Gyllenhaal, A Life
Carey Mulligan, Girls & Boys
Renée Taylor, My Life on a Diet
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY
Rupert Goold, Ink
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Jack O'Brien, All My Sons
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Logan Vaughn, The Light
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL
Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Oklahoma!
Joel Grey, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Cara Reichel, The Hello Girls
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHER
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Christopher Gattelli, The Cher Show
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neumann, Hadestown
Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud
OUTSTANDING SCENIC DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Beowulf Boritt, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Bunny Christie, Ink
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
David Korins, Beetlejuice
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
Arianne Phillips, Head Over Heels
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Neil Austin, Ink
Stacey Derosier, Lewiston/Clarkston
Bradley King, Hadestown
Jason Lyons, Sugar in Our Wounds
Peter Mumford, King Kong
OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Peter England, King Kong
Alex Basco Koch, Be More Chill
Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice
Jeff Sugg, All My Sons
Tal Yarden, Network
OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN (Play or Musical)
John Gromada, All My Sons
Peter Hylenski, King Kong
Drew Levy, Oklahoma!
Eric Sleichim, Network
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown
OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country
Joseph Joubert, Carmen Jones
Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!
Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud
JOHN GASSNER AWARD
(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)
Jeremy O. Harris, Slave Play
Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, The Lifespan of a Fact
Donja R. Love, Sugar in Our Wounds
Ming Peiffer, Usual Girls
Charly Evon Simpson, Behind the Sheet
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
The puppetry team that created and operates the title character in King Kong, recognizing the artistry and technical achievement that brings a 2,000-pound gorilla to life:
The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director)
PRODUCTIONS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS
Hadestown—12
Tootsie—10
Oklahoma!—6
All My Sons—5
The Ferryman—5
Ink—5
Be More Chill—4
Beetlejuice—4
Girl from the North Country—4
Head Over Heels—4
The Hello Girls—4
The Light—4
Network—4
The Prom—4
Ain't Too Proud—3
Carmen Jones—3
The Cher Show—3
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish—3
King Kong—3 (plus a special achievement award)
Kiss Me, Kate—3
To Kill a Mockingbird—3
Sugar in Our Wounds—3
The Waverly Gallery—3
The House That Will Not Stand—2
Choir Boy—2
Lewiston/Clarkston—2
White Noise—2
