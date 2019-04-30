The Results Are In! These 2019 Tony Snubs Upset Fans the Most

We've definitely had too much coffee today, and we're definitely still talking about the 2019 Tony Award nominations. (Trust us—we will be until June 9.) We're excited for this year's nominees, but in a season packed with talent, not everyone heard their name on the morning of April 30. Which 2019 Tony snubs have left the fans feeling upset? Check out the top five below, and be sure to vote for your faves in this year's Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards!





5. George Salazar, Be More Chill





4. Reeve Carney, Hadestown





3. Bonnie Milligan, Head Over Heels





2. Be More Chill





1. To Kill a Mockingbird