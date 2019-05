They're definitely livin' it up! Hadestown is the most-nominated show of the season with 14 Tony nominations, including Best Musical. The hit show's cast and creative team celebrated by getting a cake for every nomination and treated the audience to an outdoor performance post-show. Check out the pics of newly-minted nominees Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, André De Shields and director Rachel Chavkin, and be sure to go see the way the world could be for yourself.

The cast of Hadestown celebrates their 14 Tony nominations with 14 cakes.

André De Shields earned a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Director Rachel Chavkin earned her second Tony nomination.

Amber Gray earned her first Tony nomination for her work as Persephone.