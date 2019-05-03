Sponsored
Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block & Micaela Diamond
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Tony Nominee Stephanie J. Block & Cher Show Co-Stars Perform 'Song for the Lonely' on Today

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 3, 2019

It's been quite the week for Broadway. In addition the announcement of 2019 Tony nominations, NBC's Today has been hosting live performances from a number of hits from the 2018-2019 season. Closing out Broadway Week was a performance from The Cher Show led by 2019 Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block with her fellow Chers, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, and Tony nominee Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono. The multi-talented stars performed Cher's showstopping "Song for the Lonely" for lucky TV audiences. Watch the musical's starry headliners below, then make your way to the Neil Simon Theatre to experience the glittery magic of The Cher Show in person.

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
Newsletters