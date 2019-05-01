Sponsored
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Hadestown Tony Nominees Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray & André De Shields Sing 'Livin' It Up on Top' on Today

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 1, 2019

A day after being honored with 14 Tony Award nominations, the celebration continues for the acclaimed new musical Hadestown. Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray and André De Shields, the tuner's newly Tony-nominated stars, took to the small screen with their standout ensemble this morning for a performance of the lively number "Livin' It Up on Top" as part of Broadway Week on NBC's Today. Check out their can't-miss turn below and make plans now to experience the one-of-a-kind Hadestown for yourself at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway.

Hadestown

A celebrated new musical that follows the mythical quest of Orpheus to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love.
