Hadestown Tony Nominees Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray & André De Shields Sing 'Livin' It Up on Top' on Today

A day after being honored with 14 Tony Award nominations, the celebration continues for the acclaimed new musical Hadestown. Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray and André De Shields, the tuner's newly Tony-nominated stars, took to the small screen with their standout ensemble this morning for a performance of the lively number "Livin' It Up on Top" as part of Broadway Week on NBC's Today. Check out their can't-miss turn below and make plans now to experience the one-of-a-kind Hadestown for yourself at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway.



