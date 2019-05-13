Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Completes Cast for West End Return

Full casting is here for the highly anticipated West End revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The previously announced production, starring Jac Yarrow as Joseph, Sheridan Smith as the Narrator and Jason Donovan as Pharaoh, will play an 11-week run at the London Palladium from June 27 through September 8. Opening night is set for July 11.



New to the cast is Michael Pickering as Simeon and Richard Carson as Reuben, along with Femi Akinfolarin, Casey Al-Shaqsy, JR Ballantyne, Lydia Bannister, Thalia Burt, Michael Cortez, Vanessa Fisher, Ahmed Hamad, Blythe Jandoo, Matt Krzan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Billy Mitchell, Georgina Parkinson, Emily Ann Potter, Matthew Rowland, Harriet Samuel-Grey, Carl Spencer, Joshua Steel, Hannah Taylor and Jack Wilcox.



The rotating children's ensemble will include Rihana Akhtar, Mia Byers, Angel Clark, Aoife Connelly, Oliver Crouch, Jacob Dennison, Anna De Oliviera, Tilly Doherty, Nessa Eriksson, Dara Gleeson, Sean Gordon, Maci Hughes, Isabelle Jones, Dino Karakostas, Jamie Kenly, Jaxon Knopf, Olivia Leask, Olivia McNulty, Indiphile Mbonzongwana, Jack Meredith, Chloe Muldowny, Keanna-Skye O’Quinn, Regan Parker, Devon Pomeroy, Etienne Ragoo, Olivia Seagrove, Tom Skoines, Nina Stevenson, Jandice Stewart, Mia Walsh, Luca Willemburg and Sacha Yarwood.



Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical-theater standards, including "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door to Me," "Jacob and Sons," "There's One More Angel in Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph."



The revival will be directed by Laurence Connor and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter, with scenic and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Gareth Owen.