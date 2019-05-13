Tony Nominees André De Shields, Derrick Baskin and More to Appear on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest new shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Monday, May 13: Tony Winner Joanna Gleason

Tony winner Joanna Gleason will be the #LiveAtFive guest on Monday, May 13 to talk all about her upcoming concerts. She will be joining award-winning actress Joan Ryan at Birdland Jazz on May 16 and will appear at Feinstein's/54 Below on July 2, 5 and 6. Earning a Tony for Into the Woods, Gleason also was nominated for her work in Joe Egg and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Her other Broadway credits include Nick & Nora, Social Security and more. Be sure to tune in to this Tony winner's live interview!

Tuesday, May 14: Robert Horn of Tootsie

Book writer Robert Horn received his first Tony nomination forTootsie, which earned 11 Tony nominations including Best Musical. Horn also wrote the book for 13 and gave additional material to Dame Edna: Back with a Vengeance. Don't miss out on his #LiveAtFive interview on Tuesday, May 14.

Wednesday, May 15: Bob Martin of The Prom

Tony-winning scribe Bob Martin just earned his second nomination for The Prom, which received seven nods including Best Musical. Martin won a Tony in 2006 for writing the book for The Drowsy Chaperone, in which he also starred. He also wrote the book for Broadway's Elf: The Musical. Tune in to this interview when Martin visits #LiveAtFive on Wednesday, May 15.

Thursday, May 16: André De Shields of Hadestown

André De Shields is currently giving a Tony-nominated performance as Hermes in Hadestown, which earned 14 Tony nominations. This marks De Shields' third nomination, his previous nods were for his work in Play On! and The Full Monty. He has appeared in almost a dozen Broadway productions, including The Wiz and Ain't Misbehavin'. De Shields will be the #LiveAtFive guest on Thursday, May 16, so be sure to watch!

Friday, May 17: Derrick Baskin of Ain't Too Proud

Derrick Baskin will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Friday, May 17 to celebrate his first Tony nomination for his portrayal of Otis Williams in Ain't Too Proud, which received 12 total nominations. Baskin made his Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and went on to appear in The Little Mermaid and Memphis.

