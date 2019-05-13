Sponsored
Hampton Fluker, Benjamin Walker & Francesca Carpanini in "All My Sons"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

All My Sons Standout Hampton Fluker to Receive Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 13, 2019

The Theatre World Awards board of directors has announced that actor Hampton Fluker will receive the 11th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater at the 75th Annual Theatre World Awards. Fluker will be honored for his Broadway-debut turn as George Deever in Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway revival of All My Sons. The Theatre World Awards ceremony will be held at the Neil Simon Theatre on June 3 at 7:00pm.

The Dorothy Loudon Award honors an outstanding performance in a Broadway or off-Broadway production. In addition to his turn in All My Sons, Fluker has been seen onstage in Too Heavy for Your Pocket and Esai's Table, with screen appearances including Shades of Blue, The Code, Blue Bloods and The Good Wife.

The Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence is chosen by the trustees of The Dorothy Loudon Foundation; Lionel Larner, executive director; together with recommendations from the Theatre World Awards committee. Past recipients include Ben Edelman, Katrina Lenk, Nicholas Barasch, Leanne Cope, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jonny Orsini, Susan Pourfar, Seth Numrich, Bobby Steggert and Susan Louise O’Connor.

As previously announced, 2019 Theatre World Award recipients for outstanding Broadway or off-Broadway debut performance include Gbenga Akinnagbe, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sophia Anne Caruso, Paddy Considine, James Davis, Micaela Diamond, Bonnie Milligan, Simone Missick, Jeremy Pope, Colton Ryan, Stephanie Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

All My Sons

Tracy Letts and Annette Bening star in Arthur Miller's classic drama.
