André De Shields, Amber Gray & Patrick Page Go 'Way Down Hadestown' on Live with Kelly & Ryan

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 17, 2019
Reeve Carney, Patrick Page & Amber Gray with the cast of "Hadestown"
(Photo: David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI)

Broadway Week wrapped up on ABC's Live with Kelly & Ryan this morning with a performance from the 14-time Tony-nominated musical Hadestown. Tony-nominated featured players André De Shields, Amber Gray and Patrick Page joined the company for a lively performance of Tony nominee Anaïs Mitchell's stirring number "Way Down Hadestown" for TV viewers to enjoy. Give a watch below and make plans now to experience the thrill of Hadestown in person at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway.

Hadestown

A celebrated new musical that follows the mythical quest of Orpheus to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love.
