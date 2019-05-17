André De Shields, Amber Gray & Patrick Page Go 'Way Down Hadestown' on Live with Kelly & Ryan

Broadway Week wrapped up on ABC's Live with Kelly & Ryan this morning with a performance from the 14-time Tony-nominated musical Hadestown. Tony-nominated featured players André De Shields, Amber Gray and Patrick Page joined the company for a lively performance of Tony nominee Anaïs Mitchell's stirring number "Way Down Hadestown" for TV viewers to enjoy. Give a watch below and make plans now to experience the thrill of Hadestown in person at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway.



