Sutton Foster, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt & More to Present at the 2019 Tony Awards

An A-list lineup of stars will make Broadway dreams come true next month. Presenters have been announced for the 73rd Annual Tony Awards, scheduled for June 9 at Radio City Music Hall. The event will be broadcast live on CBS that evening at 8:00pm.
Presenters will include two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (upcoming star of The Music Man), Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tina Fey (Mean Girls), Samuel L. Jackson (The Mountaintop), LaTanya Richardson Jackson (To Kill a Mockingbird), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Laura Linney (My Name Is Lucy Barton), Audra McDonald (Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune), Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, The Politician), Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots), Andrew Rannells (The Boys in the Band) and Michael Shannon (Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune).
As previously announced, Emmy and Tony winner James Corden will host for the second time. For a look at the full list of 2019 Tony Award nominations, click here.
© 2019 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY