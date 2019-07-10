Sponsored
Isaac Powell, Shereen Pimentel, Amar Ramasar, Yesenia Ayala & Ben Cook
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com, Jiyang Chen & Getty Images)

Ivo van Hove's West Side Story to Star Isaac Powell, Shereen Pimentel, Amar Ramasar & More

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 10, 2019

Casting is here for the highly anticipated Broadway revival of West Side Story from Tony-winning director Ivo van Hove and internationally acclaimed choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker. The previously announced production will begin previews on December 10, 2019 ahead of an official opening night set for February 6, 2020. The production will play the Broadway Theatre, the venue soon to be vacated by King Kong.

Leading the West Side Story cast will be Isaac Powell (Once on This Island) as Tony, Shereen Pimentel (a junior in the undergrad vocal program at Juilliard) as Maria, Amar Ramasar (Carousel) as Bernardo, Yesenia Ayala (Carousel) as Anita and Ben Cook (Mean Girls) as Riff, the latter two of whom will appear in the ensemble of the unrelated movie remake.

The principal cast will also feature Ahmad Simmons (Hadestown) as Diesel, Danny Wolohan (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Officer Krupke, Jacob Guzman (Fiddler on the Roof) as Chino, Kevin Csolak (Mean Girls) as A-Rab, Daniel Oreskes (Oslo) as Doc, Pippa Pearthree (The Front Page) as Glad Hand and Thomas Jay Ryan (The Nap) as Lt. Schrank, with Matthew Johnson as Baby John, Dharon E. Jones as Action and Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys.

The ensemble will include Alexa De Barr, Daniel Ching, Gabi Campo, Gino Cosculluela, Marc Crousillat, Stephanie Crousillat, Roman Cruz, Tyler Eisenreich, Armando Eleazar, Marlon Feliz, Satori Folkes-Stone, Constance François, Carlos Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener, Jarred Manista, Michaela Marfori, Michelle Mercedes, Michael Seltzer, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True, Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek, Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman and Kevin Zambrano.

Billed as a modern-day Romeo & Juliet, West Side Story follows two gangs who battle to control their turf on New York's Upper West Side. The situation gets complicated when one gang member falls for a rival's sister. The classic musical is penned by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

The West Side Story revival will feature lighting and scenic design by Jan Versweyveld, with costume design by An d'Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons, video design by Luke Halls and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. Alexander Gemignani will serve as music supervisor/musical director.

View Comments

