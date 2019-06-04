Sponsored
Thank Goodness! See New Shots of Wicked's Swankified Stars Hannah Corneau, Ginna Claire Mason & More

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 4, 2019
Hannah Corneau in Wicked
(Photos: Joan Marcus)

These new Wicked photos have us dancing through life! Hannah Corneau took over the role of Elphaba beginning on May 14, and acclaimed Wicked touring star Ginna Claire Mason took her rightful place in the Glinda bubble beginning on April 9. The Great White Way debut makers are joined by Jake Boyd as Fiyero and Michael McCormick as The Wizard. Check out these swankified photos of the Emerald City's newest citizens, and then go experience the soaring musical at the Gershwin Theatre!

Wicked star Ginna Claire Mason makes her grand entrance as Glinda.
Wicked’s Jake Boyd plays the dashing Fiyero.
Wicked's Michael McCormick plays the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

