Odds & Ends: Joshua Henry & Friends Offer Up an Unmatched Performance of 'On Broadway' & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Joshua Henry & Friends Offer Up an Unmatched Performance of "On Broadway"

Joshua Henry, the power-voiced three-time Tony nominee most recently seen onstage in Carousel, recently gathered a group of multi-talented friends to record a new take on the hit Leiber & Stoller song "On Broadway." The result is more than we could have hoped for. Watch Henry with Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (upcoming star of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Ryan Vasquez (Waitress), Alysha Umpress (alum of the Leiber & Stoller revue Smokey Joe's Cafe) and Jawan Jackson (Ain't Too Proud) sing out below and gear up to celebrate the best of the 2018-2019 theater season on Sunday night.







The Prom Tony Nominees Talk the Impact of the Moving New Musical

The Prom is now a seven-time Tony-nominated Broadway sensation. In advance of Sunday's Tony Awards ceremony, the show's stars and creatives of the Drama Desk-winning musical paid a visit to ABC's Nightline for a moving feature about bringing real stories of discrimination in American schools to the Broadway stage, with an added flair of musical magic. "We thought this was a frothy comedy with maybe a little political message," said Tony-nominated book writer and lyricist Chad Beguelin, "but it's turned into such an overwhelming thing for these kids that really need some courage." The super relevant musical is hitting home for kids nationwide who experience the kind of bias directed toward central character Emma, played by Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen. "It's incredible for so many reasons that this story is being told because kids still go through this every day," she said. Watch the full piece below and then make plans to experience the groundbreaking musical for yourself.







Neuro-Inclusive Little Shop of Horrors Set for Off-Broadway Run

Off-Broadway's EPIC Players has announced an upcoming "neuro-inclusive" production of the hit musical Little Shop of Horrors. Performed with a neuro-diverse cast, featuring performers from across the autism spectrum, the classic musical will play The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture from June 5-16. Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's twisted comedy-horror tells the story of Seymour, a plant fanatic secretly vying for the love of the endearing Audrey. When Seymour discovers an alien plant the likes of which Skid Row has never seen before, his star begins to rise. But Seymour's stardom and good luck may not be able to outpace the plant's insatiable thirst for blood.



P.S. Check out Tony-winning icon Judith Light in a sneak peek at Transparent's musical finale.



