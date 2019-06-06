Performances Announced for 73rd Annual Tony Awards

The Tony Awards have announced the lineup of show-stopping performances set to appear live at the 2019 Tony Awards, onstage from Radio City Music Hall on June 9 at 8:00pm ET on CBS. The ceremony will be hosted by Tony and Emmy winner James Corden.



The evening will feature performances by the casts of Tony-nominated Best Musical contenders Ain't Too Proud, Beetlejuice, The Prom, Tootsie and Hadestown, Best Revival of a Musical contenders Kiss Me, Kate! and Oklahoma!, as well as The Cher Show and Best Play nominee Choir Boy. The evening will also feature a special performance by Tony-winning actress Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple).



As previously announced, the Tonys will feature appearances by Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Josh Groban, Danai Gurira, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shirley Jones, Regina King, Jane Krakowski, Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient Judith Light, Laura Linney, Lucy Liu, Aasif Mandvi, Audra McDonald, Sienna Miller, Catherine O'Hara, 2019 Tony nominee Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Michael Shannon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marisa Tomei, Samira Wiley and BeBe Winans.



Upcoming Moulin Rouge! stars Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein will co-host the pre-telecast Creative Arts Awards.



For a look at the full list of 2019 Tony Award nominations, click here.