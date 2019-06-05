Sponsored
Jake Gyllenhaal & More to Present at 2019 Tonys; Moulin Rouge! Stars to Host Creative Arts Awards

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 5, 2019
The slate of presenters for the 2019 Tony Awards is getting starrier. More talent has been announced to hand out Tonys at the 73rd annual celebration of Broadway, scheduled for June 9 at Radio City Music Hall.; the event will be broadcast live on CBS that evening at 8:00pm. Upcoming Moulin Rouge! stars Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein have signed on to co-host the pre-telecast Creative Arts Awards.

Newly announced Tony presenters include Jake Gyllenhaal (upcoming star of Broadway's Sea Wall/A Life), 2019 Tony nominee Kelli O’Hara (Kiss Me, Kate!), Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady), Abigail Breslin (The Miracle Worker), Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (upcoming star of Take Me Out), Josh Groban (The Great Comet), Danai Gurira (Eclipsed), Christopher Jackson (Hamilton), Shirley Jones (42nd Street), Jane Krakowski (She Loves Me), Lucy Liu (God of Carnage), Aasif Mandvi (Brigadoon), Sienna Miller (Cabaret), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt's Creek), Anthony Ramos (upcoming In the Heights film), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Shuffle Along), Marisa Tomei (upcoming star of The Rose Tattoo), Samira Wiley (Orange Is the New Black ), BeBe Winans (The Color Purple) and 2019 Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient Judith Light.

They join a previously announced group of presenters that includes Sutton Foster (upcoming star of The Music Man), Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tina Fey (Mean Girls), Samuel L. Jackson (The Mountaintop), LaTanya Richardson Jackson (To Kill a Mockingbird), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Laura Linney (My Name Is Lucy Barton), Audra McDonald (Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune), Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, The Politician), Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots), Andrew Rannells (The Boys in the Band) and Michael Shannon (Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune).

As previously announced, Emmy and Tony winner James Corden will host for the second time. For a look at the full list of 2019 Tony Award nominations, click here.

