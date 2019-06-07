Sponsored
Donna Murphy & Paul Wontorek
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Watch Donna Murphy Receive a New Passion Tony Award in this Show People Bonus

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 7, 2019

Broadway fans were sad to say "so long, dearie" (for now!) to two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy when she concluded her stint in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! last year. When she appeared on Show People during that time, she mentioned that her 1994 Tony Award for Passion became tarnished over time. The American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League must have been watching because they created a shiny, new trophy for Murphy. Show People host Paul Wontorek surprised her with it in our studio.

Donna Murphy & Marin Mazzie
at the Passion 10th anniversary concert
(Photo by Getty Images)

"It's what it means that is special to me," she said upon receiving the freshly minted Tony Award. It's been 25 years since Murphy won the award for her performance as Fosca in Passion, which also starred the late Marin Mazzie, who was recognized with a posthumous Special Tony Award this year. "Getting to do that show, working with my heroes Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine and making some of my closest friends—Marin really became like a sister to me—it is definitely thus far the high point of my creative life."

Watch Murphy receive her brand new Tony Award below, and tune into CBS on June 9 to watch this season's stars take the podium!

