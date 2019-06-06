Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Need to Know! In the Heights Film Adds Grammy Winner Marc Anthony

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 6, 2019
Marc Anthony
(Photo: Getty Images)

Tell us, Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'cause we need to know! Two-time Grammy winner Marc Anthony will play Sonny's father in the eagerly anticipated In the Heights film. Mastermind Miranda took to Twitter on June 6 to announce the news.

Anthony is most known for chart-topping hits like "You Sang to Me," "I Need to Know," "Rain Over Me," "My Baby You," "I've Got You" and many more. He has seven Latin Grammy Awards and three American Music Awards.

He joins a previously announced slate of stars that includes Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Olga Merediz reprising her Tony-nominated Broadway turn as Abuela Claudia, two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega as sassy hairstylist Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla and Dascha Polanco in the new role of Cuca. Jon M. Chu is the film's director.

Featuring the Tony-winning score of Lin-Manuel Miranda and a screenplay adapted by Tony-nominated book writer Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights follows Washington Heights bodega owner Usnavi (Ramos) and the trials and celebrations of his neighborhood of friends and family.

The movie musical is scheduled for release into cinemas on June 26, 2020.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. London's The Light in the Piazza Star Dove Cameron on Her Friendship with Ariana Grande and Dream of Playing Wicked's Glinda
  2. Livin' It Up: Amber Gray Goes from 'Weak Link' of the School Play to Tony-Nominated Hadestown Standout
  3. Jake Gyllenhaal & More to Present at 2019 Tonys; Moulin Rouge! Stars to Host Creative Arts Awards
  4. Jesse Tyler Ferguson Joins Cast of Broadway's Take Me Out Revival
  5. LGBTQ Champion Judith Light on Receiving Her Special Tony Award, Mastering Her Red Carpet A-Game & More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Mean Girls Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters