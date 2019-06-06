Need to Know! In the Heights Film Adds Grammy Winner Marc Anthony

Tell us, Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'cause we need to know! Two-time Grammy winner Marc Anthony will play Sonny's father in the eagerly anticipated In the Heights film. Mastermind Miranda took to Twitter on June 6 to announce the news.
Anthony is most known for chart-topping hits like "You Sang to Me," "I Need to Know," "Rain Over Me," "My Baby You," "I've Got You" and many more. He has seven Latin Grammy Awards and three American Music Awards.
Okay I actually can't hold it in anymore.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 6, 2019
Sonny's father will be played by @MarcAnthony.
It's a brief but pivotal role.
...And I still can't believe it.#InTheHeightsMovie pic.twitter.com/WC9M0eiraY
© 2019 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY