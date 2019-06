Need to Know! In the Heights Film Adds Grammy Winner Marc Anthony

Tell us, Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'cause we need to know! Two-time Grammy winner Marc Anthony will play Sonny's father in the eagerly anticipated In the Heights film. Mastermind Miranda took to Twitter on June 6 to announce the news.

Okay I actually can't hold it in anymore.

Sonny's father will be played by @MarcAnthony.

It's a brief but pivotal role.

...And I still can't believe it.#InTheHeightsMovie pic.twitter.com/WC9M0eiraY — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 6, 2019

Anthony is most known for chart-topping hits like "You Sang to Me," "I Need to Know," "Rain Over Me," "My Baby You," "I've Got You" and many more. He has seven Latin Grammy Awards and three American Music Awards.He joins a previously slate of stars that includes Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Olga Merediz reprising her Tony-nominated Broadway turn as Abuela Claudia, two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega as sassy hairstylist Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla and Dascha Polanco in the new role of Cuca. Jon M. Chu is the film's director.Featuring the Tony-winning score of Lin-Manuel Miranda and a screenplay adapted by Tony-nominated book writer Quiara Alegría Hudes,follows Washington Heights bodega owner Usnavi (Ramos) and the trials and celebrations of his neighborhood of friends and family.The movie musical is scheduled for release into cinemas on June 26, 2020.