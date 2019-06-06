Need to Know! In the Heights Film Adds Grammy Winner Marc Anthony

Tell us, Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'cause we need to know! Two-time Grammy winner Marc Anthony will play Sonny's father in the eagerly anticipated In the Heights film. Mastermind Miranda took to Twitter on June 6 to announce the news.

...And I still can't believe it.#InTheHeightsMovie pic.twitter.com/WC9M0eiraY — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 6, 2019