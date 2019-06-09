The Best-Dressed Broadway Stars on the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

The 2019 Tony Awards has officially begun, which means dozens of Tony hopefuls are showing off their fiercest smize and poses on the red carpet before heading in to the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall. In honor of the biggest—and most fashionable, of course—night on Broadway, we're rounding up the best-dressed looks from ball gowns and tuxes to bow ties and buttons. Check out the list and see if your favorite made the Top 10!
Judith Light, 2019 Isabelle Stevenson Award Winner
Dominique Morrisseau, Tony-nominated scribe of Ain't Too Proud.
Tony winner Billy Porter, fashion icon.
The Prom Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen.
Burn This Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz.
Ain't Too Proud Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes.
The Ferryman nominee Laura Donnelly.
To Kill a Mockingbird Tony nominee Gideon Glick.
Choir Boy's Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown.
All My Sons Tony nominee Benjamin Walker.
