The Best-Dressed Broadway Stars on the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

The 2019 Tony Awards has officially begun, which means dozens of Tony hopefuls are showing off their fiercest smize and poses on the red carpet before heading in to the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall. In honor of the biggest—and most fashionable, of course—night on Broadway, we're rounding up the best-dressed looks from ball gowns and tuxes to bow ties and buttons. Check out the list and see if your favorite made the Top 10!

Judith Light, 2019 Isabelle Stevenson Award Winner

Light is the recipient of the 2019 Isabelle Stevenson Award and wears a silver Baggdley Mischka gown.

Dominique Morrisseau, Tony-nominated scribe of Ain't Too Proud.

Morrisseau wears a sleek red glitter dress.

Tony winner Billy Porter, fashion icon.

Porter wears a custom Celestino Couture that features the actual red velvet curtain that rose and fell during the entirety of his Kinky Boots run at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The Prom Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen.

Kinnunen steps out in a silver Kenneth Cole suit.

Burn This Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz.

Uranowitz wears an exciting patterned suit to stand out from the rest.

Ain't Too Proud Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes.

Sykes is wowing the crowd with an all-white look featuring see-through pants.

The Ferryman nominee Laura Donnelly.

Donnelly stands out in a floor-length purple gown with gorgeous textured bottom layers.

To Kill a Mockingbird Tony nominee Gideon Glick.

Glick is sporting a textured lace tux.

Choir Boy's Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown.

Brown gives fairy godmother vibes in this stunning blue high-low dress.

All My Sons Tony nominee Benjamin Walker.