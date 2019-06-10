Odds & Ends: Dave Malloy's Sold-Out Octet Adds Special Benefit Performance & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Dave Malloy's Sold-Out Octet Adds Special Benefit Performance

Signature Theatre's acclaimed, sold-out world premiere staging of Octet has added a special 7:30pm benefit performance on June 25 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. The new off-Broadway musical from the creator of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 began performances on April 30 and was recently extended for a third time through June 30. Directed by Annie Tippe and music-directed by Or Matias, Octet features a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by Internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts and Sufi poetry. The cast includes Margo Seibert, Adam Bashian, Kim Blanck, Alex Gibson, Justin Gregory Lopez, J.D. Mollison, Kuhoo Verma, Starr Busby, Jonathan Christopher and Nicole Weiss.



Billy Porter's Tony Outfit was Recycled from the Kinky Boots Curtain

Billy Porter was among the fashion-forward attendees of the 73rd annual Tony Awards. The Tony-winning original Kinky Boots lead and Golden Globe-nominated star of Pose paid a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan today to talk about his unique outfit, which surprisingly toasted the high-heeled hit for which he won his Tony. "I came draped in Celestino Couture, recycled from the Kinky Boots curtain," said Porter. "Celestino Couture, they upcycle, and they make couture pieces and have a charity component," he continued. Get a look at Porter and the full lineup of Tony red-carpet fashions here then check out his appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan below.







Ali Ewoldt & Bobby Conte Thornton Sign On for Muny's 1776

Full casting has been announced for the Muny's summer staging of the Tony-winning musical 1776. The previously announced production, directed by Rob Ruggerio, will run at the St. Louis outdoor venue from June 27-July 3. Principal cast members joining the cast include Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera) as Martha Jefferson and Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale) as Edward Rutledge. The company will also include Jenny Powers, George Abud, Ryan Andes, Reed Armstrong, Patrick Blindauer, Harry Bouvy, Dean Christopher, Ben Davis, J.D. Daw, Gary Glasgow, Philip Hoffman, Michael Thomas Holmes, Joneal Joplin, Brian Keane, Benjamin Love, Larry Mabrey, Ben Nordstrom, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Alex Prakken, Michael James Reed, Greg Roderick and Jerry Vogel. They join the previously announced Robert Petkoff as John Adams, Adam Heller as Benjamin Franklin and Keith Hines as Thomas Jefferson.