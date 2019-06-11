Odds & Ends: Hear an Original Song from the Back to the Future Musical & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Hear an Original Song from the Back to the Future Musical

We can hardly wait for the new stage adaptation of the 1985 flick Back to the Future! The previously announced tuner, set to make its world premiere at the U.K.'s Manchester Opera House beginning on February 20, 2020, will feature an exciting new score by Grammy winners Glen Ballard (Ghost the Musical) and Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Infinity War). The production has just released a thrilling recording-studio video featuring Olly Dobson, who will star as Marty McFly (the Michael J. Fox role), singing the original song "Put Your Mind To It." Give a listen below and cross your fingers that this musical crosses the pond to Broadway.







John Cameron Mitchell to Perform Live at NYU's Skirball Center for Topic Talks

John Cameron Mitchell, the iconic creator and original star of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, has signed on to appear at New York University's Skirball Center later this month as part of the live magazine show Topic Talks. A highlight of the event, set for June 22 at 7:30pm, will be a live performance from Mitchell and Bryan Weller featuring original songs from their new ten-episode podcast series Anthem: Homunculus. In addition to Mitchell's legendary turn in Hedwig, he has been seen on Broadway in Big River, Six Degrees of Separation and The Secret Garden. He was presented with a special Tony Award in 2015.



Casting Complete for Cape Playhouse's Little Shop Starring Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Don't feed the plants, but do see this show! Full casting has been announced for the Cape Playhouse's upcoming staging of the beloved musical Little Shop of Horrors. The previously announced production, directed by Michael Rader, choreographed by Shea Sullivan and music-directed by Garrett Taylor, will run from June 26 through July 6 at the Dennis, Massachusetts theater on Cape Cod. Newly announced cast members include Talitha Farrow (The Book of Mormon) as Ronette, Traci Elaine Lee (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Chiffon and Nia Marché as Crystal. They join the previously announced Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Seymour, Lauren Zakrin as Audrey, Rema Webb as Audrey II, Stephen Berger as Mushnik and Miles Jacoby as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.



P.S. Check out Danielle Brooks and the cast of the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park staging of Much Ado About Nothing, opening tonight at Central Park's Delacorte Theater.