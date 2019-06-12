Sponsored
To the World We Dream About! Hadestown Toasts Eight Tony Wins

Hot Shot
by Eric King • Jun 12, 2019
Amber Gray leads a toast after a performance of Hadestown.
(Photo: Lia Chang)

We know one Broadway company who was livin' it up on top Tony Awards weekend! With 14 nominations and eight wins, including Best Musical, Hadestown was the most awarded show of last season. The cast and creatives of the new musical celebrated with a curtain call appearance by creator Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin—both Tony winners!—and a post-show toast on June 11. Check out the photos of newly-minted Tony winner André De Shields and cast mates Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Patrick Page, Amber Gray and more below.

Rachel Chavkin addresses the audience with Amber Gray, Anaïs Mitchell, André De Shields and producer Mara Isaacs. (Photo: Lia Chang)
Hadestown leading man Reeve Carney shows off the show's Tony Award. (Photo: Lia Chang)
Korey Jackson and Tony nominee Amber Gray pose for a picture. (Photo: Lia Chang)
Reeve Carney has some fun with his Hadestown costar, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada. (Photo: Lia Chang)
Korey Jackson and Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields listen intently. (Photo: Lia Chang)
Hadestown Tony nominee Patrick Page gets together with the three Fates, Jewelle Blackman, Kay Trinidad and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer. (Photo: Lia Chang)

Hadestown

A celebrated new musical that follows the mythical quest of Orpheus to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love.
