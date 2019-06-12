To the World We Dream About! Hadestown Toasts Eight Tony Wins

Amber Gray leads a toast after a performance of Hadestown. (Photo: Lia Chang)
We know one Broadway company who was livin' it up on top Tony Awards weekend! With 14 nominations and eight wins, including Best Musical, Hadestown was the most awarded show of last season. The cast and creatives of the new musical celebrated with a curtain call appearance by creator Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin—both Tony winners!—and a post-show toast on June 11. Check out the photos of newly-minted Tony winner André De Shields and cast mates Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Patrick Page, Amber Gray and more below.