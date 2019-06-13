Odds & Ends: Sara Bareilles to Join Gavin Creel for 92Y Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Sara Bareilles to Join Gavin Creel for 92Y Concert

Sara Bareilles is headed uptown to reunite with her former Waitress co-star Gavin Creel. Bareilles will make a special guest appearance during Creel's highly anticipated 92nd Street Y concert next week. The previously announced concert will take place on June 17 at 7:30pm (Creel will also give a 2:00pm performance, at which Bareilles will not appear). The concerts will feature Creel paying homage to the American musical songbook, re-creating memorable songs from his distinguished Broadway career that includes Tony-nommed performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Hair, an Olivier-winning turn in The Book of Mormon and his Tony-winning turn in Hello, Dolly! Audiences can also expect songs from his celebrated appearances in La Cage Aux Folles and She Loves Me.



Ethan Slater Will Sing Out on the Roof of JCC Manhattan

Ethan Slater, the Tony-nominated title star of Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants who recently appeared in a reading of Significant Other at the JCC Manhattan, will return to the Upper West Side organization this summer for a one-of-a-kind rooftop concert. Scheduled for July 11 at 8:00pm, the concert will feature Slater singing his original music alongside a band of musical collaborators. In addition to his turns in SpongeBob and Significant Other, Slater has been seen in Fosse/Verdon, Write Me In, Edge of the World and Baghdaddy.



Lin-Manuel Miranda's Family & Hispanic Federation Launch Fund for Reproductive Health in Puerto Rico

Last night, Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda and the Hispanic Federation announced a $1 million fund to support the work of Profamilias, the International Planned Parenthood Federation/Western Hemisphere Region's affiliate in Puerto Rico. Dr. Towns-Miranda made the announcement at Care Beyond Borders, an event held at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine. "The Miranda family's generous initiative will enable our partners on the ground to make important gains across Puerto Rico," said Giselle Carino, CEO and Regional Director for IPPF/WHR. "We are grateful for the critical support and are confident that the fund will help the women and girls who are the most in need."



Daniel Radcliffe Joins Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special

Daniel Radcliffe has landed a sweet small-screen gig. The Broadway alum will appear in an upcoming interactive special of Netflix's hit series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The special will see Kimmy Schmidt (played by Ellie Kemper) set off on her biggest adventure yet, as the viewer gets to decide how the story goes. Radcliffe, most recently seen on Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact, has also appeared onstage in The Cripple of Inishmaan, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Equus and Privacy. He of course rose to fame as star of the Harry Potter films.



P.S. Check out a trailer for the new film Yellow Rose starring Miss Saigon's Eva Noblezada (current star of Hadestown) and Lea Salonga.



