Odds & Ends: The Secret Life of Bees Musical Extends Off-Broadway & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



The Secret Life of Bees Musical Extends Off-Broadway

The acclaimed new musical adaptation of Sue Monk Kidd's iconic novel The Secret Life of Bees has received an extension from off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company. Originally slated to play a limited run through July 14, the world premiere production will now run through July 21. The Secret Life of Bees is headlined by a star-packed cast that includes Tony winner LaChanze, Tony nominee Saycon Sengbloh, Tony nominee Manoel Felciano, Obie winner Eisa Davis, Brett Gray, Anastacia McCleskey and newcomer Elizabeth Teeter. Directed by Tony winner Sam Gold, the show features a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage, music by Tony winner Duncan Sheik and lyrics by Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead.



Broadway's King Kong Will Stomp into Shanghai

The celebrated new musical King Kong has announced a sit-down production in Shanghai set to open in 2021. The announcement of a venue, dates and casting is to come. "International audiences have responded so enthusiastically to King Kong on Broadway, and we feel the strength of the Chinese entertainment market makes China the perfect home as one of our first international destinations beyond Broadway," said the show's producers. Based on the iconic 1932 novel, King Kong features a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. Drew McOnie directs and choreographs the musical, which features a book by Tony winner Jack Thorne and a score by Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect. Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company were honored with a special 2019 Tony Award for their work on the musical.







Dan Amboyer, Conor Ryan to Read Love! Valour! Compassion! for Special Benefit

Off-Broadway's Abingdon Theatre Company has announced a one-night benefit performance of Terrence McNally's Tony-winning play Love! Valour! Compassion!, set to take place at Theater 71 on June 23 at 6:00pm. Chad Austin will direct the reading, organized by Gay Fellowship at Blessed Sacrament Church as a benefit for the Tyler Clementi Foundation. The cast will include Dan Amboyer (Younger), Connor Bond (The Deuce), John Higgins (Facings), Mark Junek (Smash), Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures), Davi Santos (The Cure) and Douglas Widick (Blank! The Musical). The Tyler Clementi Foundation's mission is to end online and offline bullying in schools, workplaces and faith communities.



P.S. Get a sneak peek at Laura Osnes singing out in the Hallmark movie In the Key of Love, premiering on July 1.



