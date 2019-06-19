Odds & Ends: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Named Host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Revival & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Jesse Tyler Ferguson Selected as New Host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is keeping super busy. The Emmy-nominated Modern Family star, recently announced to return to Broadway in Take Me Out, has been named host of HGTV's upcoming Extreme Makeover: Home Edition revival, according to Variety. Ferguson will step into the shoes originally worn by Ty Pennington in the Emmy-winning reality program, which first appeared on the small screen from 2003-2012. In addition to his upcoming turn in Take Me Out, Ferguson has been seen onstage in Fully Committed, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, On the Town, Log Cabin, The Tempest, The Comedy of Errors and The Winter's Tale.



A Strange Loop Extends at Playwrights Horizons

Off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons has announced an extension to the world premiere staging of Michael R. Jackson's new musical A Strange Loop. The previously announced production, initially slated to run through July 7, will now conclude on July 28. Directed by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill) and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview), A Strange Loop explores the thoughts of Usher (played by Larry Owens), a black, queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer, working a job he hates while writing his original musical. The cast also includes Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson Jr., L. Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison and Jason Veasey.



The Fabulous Invalid Podcast to Conclude First Season with Special Guest Hillary Clinton

The Broadway podcast The Fabulous Invalid has announced the guest for its first season's final episode: former First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State, presidential candidate and Broadway fan Hillary Rodham Clinton. The season-one finale episode is available now on iTunes, Spotify and everywhere podcasts are available. The Fabulous Invalid is a brand-new Broadway-centric podcast hosted by theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, Lortel winner Leslie Kritzer (Beetlejuice), writer and theater critic Rob Russo and Tony nominee Jennifer Simard (Mean Girls). On a weekly basis, the group digs deep into the minds of the most creative, brilliant, out-there and passionate theater professionals on the planet.



The Jungle Will Return to St. Ann's Warehouse in 2020

Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse has announced a return engagement of the Obie-winning play The Jungle, an immersive theater experience that charts the refugee experience. Written by Joe Robertson and co-directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, the remount will run in spring of 2020, with exact dates and casting to be announced. The Jungle tells stories of loss, fear, community and hope amid the creation of France's Calais camp and its eventual destruction. The original St. Ann Warehouse run followed acclaimed London engagements; most recently, the play made its West Coast debut at San Francisco's Curran Theater. To check out the full 40th anniversary season of St. Ann's Warehouse, click here.



Lee Sunday Evans to Direct Underwater Adventure Musical Riddle of the Trilobites at New Victory

New Victory Theater, the celebrated off-Broadway company dedicated to presenting sophisticated children's theater, has announced the original underwater adventure musical Riddle of the Trilobites, created by the troupe CollaborationTown, set to appear as part of its 2019-2020 season. Two-time Obie winner Lee Sunday Evans (In the Green) will direct the production, set to run from February 7-23, 2020 at the midtown NYC venue. Featuring puppetry by Amanda Villalobos (Amélie), Riddle of the Trilobites introduces audiences to young Aphra, who discovers that the fate of the entire trilobite kingdom rests on her shelled shoulders; she and her arthropod pals must solve the Riddle of the Trilobites before a sea change of epic proportions destroys their home. For a look at the full 2019-2020 season of New Victory Theater, click here.



In Advance of Public Theater Run, Erika Dickerson-Despenza's Cullud Wattah Named to Kilroys List

The Kilroys, an independent playwright/director/producer collective, has announced their fifth annual edition of "The List," featuring industry-recommended new plays by female playwrights. Among the lineup of selected plays is Erika Dickerson-Despenza's Cullud Wattah, which will appear at the Public Theater as part of its 2019-2020 season. The timely play follows the experience of three generations of black women living through the current water crisis in Flint, Michigan. To see the full Kilroys list of notable plays, click here.



P.S. In anticipation of his stage return in Sea Wall/A Life and Sunday in the Park with George, watch Jake Gyllenhaal team up with James Corden for a tribute to a Whitney Houston classic.



