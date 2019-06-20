Ian McKellen to Bring 80th Birthday Show to Broadway's Hudson Theatre for One Night

Ian McKellen and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions have announced the Broadway premiere of Ian McKellen On Stage: With Tolkien, Shakespeare, Others…and You!, set to appear at the Hudson Theatre for one night only on November 5 at 7:00pm. Directed by Sean Mathias, the performance will benefit the nonprofit theater organization Only Make Believe.



This unique event follows an unprecedented, sold-out tour of more than 80 theaters across the United Kingdom in celebration of McKellen's 80th birthday.



"This year I've been having the time of my life, touring my new show across the U.K.," said McKellen. "Now it will be an extra treat to return to Broadway, fifty years after my debut in NYC, especially as it will benefit the inspirational work of Only Make Believe. Please come and help me celebrate!"



McKellen is a Tony winner for Amadeus whose Broadway credits also include Wild Honey, Dance of Death, Waiting for Godot and No Man's Land. He is a six-time Olivier winner for Richard III, Wild Honey, Bent, The Alchemist and Pillars of the Community, along with the Oliviers' Society of London Theatre Special Award. McKellen is also a five-time Emmy nominee and a two-time Academy Award nominee. He was recently seen in a West End staging of King Lear and will appear on the big screen in the upcoming film adaptation of Cats.



Only Make Believe creates and performs interactive theater for children in hospitals, care facilities and special education programs throughout the New York and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas, free of charge to every site, for every family and child.