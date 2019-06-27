Michael Genet to Join Broadway's The Prom as Mr. Hawkins; Michael Potts Departs

The Tony-nominated musical The Prom will welcome Broadway veteran Michael Genet to the company in the role of Mr. Hawkins beginning on June 28. He'll replace original cast member Michael Potts, who played his final performance at the Longacre Theatre on June 21 to begin filming the screen adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.



Genet's Broadway credits include Choir Boy, Fences, Lestat, Wicked, Hamlet and A Few Good Men. He has been seen off-Broadway in The Saintliness of Margery Kempe, Inked Baby, A Soldier's Play, H. Finn Esq and Earth and Sky.



The Prom has also announced the addition of new ensemble members Brittany Conigatti and Nick Eibler, slated to begin performances on July 16.



They join a cast that includes 2019 Tony nominees Caitlin Kinnunen as Emma, Brooks Ashmanskas as Barry Glickman and Beth Leavel as Dee Dee Allen, along with Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Trent Oliver, Angie Schworer as Angie, Isabelle McCalla as Alyssa Greene, Courtenay Collins as Mrs. Greene and Josh Lamon as Sheldon Saperstein.



The company also features Courtney Balan, David Josefsberg, Mary Antonini, Josh Franklin, Teddy Toye, Kate Marilley, Drew Redington, Gabi Campo, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Sheldon Henry, Becca Lee, Wayne Mackins, Anthony Norman, Jack Sippel, Kalyn West and Brittany Zeinstra.



Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and featuring a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Beguelin, The Prom follows seventeen-year-old Emma, who wants only one thing before she graduates: to dance with her girlfriend at the senior prom. When the school's PTA finds out, her prom is abruptly canceled. Enter Barry Glickman and Dee Dee Allen, two Broadway stars who decide to take up the cause with their friends and get a little publicity along the way. But when they arrive in Indiana to fight on Emma's behalf, their good intentions have a larger impact than they expected.



The Prom features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth and Matthew Pachtman, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.



As previously announced, The Prom will play its final Broadway performance on August 11. A young adult novel and film adaptation are in the works.