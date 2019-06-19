The Prom Will End Its Run on Broadway

The acclaimed Tony-nominated musical comedy The Prom has set a closing date of August 11 at the Longacre Theatre. The celebrated tuner began Broadway performances on October 23, 2018 and officially opened on November 15. By closing, The Prom will have played 23 previews and 310 regular performances.



Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and featuring a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Beguelin, The Prom follows seventeen-year-old Emma (played by 2019 Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen), who wants only one thing before she graduates: to dance with her girlfriend (Isabelle McCalla) at the senior prom. When the school's PTA finds out, her prom is abruptly canceled. Enter Barry Glickman (2019 Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas) and Dee Dee Allen (2019 Tony nominee Beth Leavel), two Broadway stars who decide to take up the cause with their friends (Angie Schworer and Tony nominee Christopher Sieber) and get a little publicity along the way. But when they arrive in Indiana to fight on Emma's behalf, their good intentions have a larger impact than they expected.



The principal cast also includes Courtenay Collins as Mrs. Greene, Josh Lamon as Sheldon Saperstein and Michael Potts as Mr. Hawkins. The ensemble features Courtney Balan, David Josefsberg, Mary Antonini, Josh Franklin, Teddy Toye, Kate Marilley, Drew Redington, Gabi Campo, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Sheldon Henry, Becca Lee, Wayne Mackins, Anthony Norman, Jack Sippel, Kalyn West and Brittany Zeinstra.



The Prom features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth and Matthew Pachtman, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.



The Prom received seven 2019 Tony Award nominations and won the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical. It was named Broadway.com's 2018 Show of the Year.



The musical is currently being adapted into a young adult novel and a film for Netflix. The Prom will launch a national tour in Providence, Rhode Island in February 2021.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



