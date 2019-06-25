Odds & Ends: Adam Pascal to Debut Acoustic Solo Show in NYC & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Adam Pascal to Debut Acoustic Solo Show in NYC

Adam Pascal, the beloved stage star whose iconic, Tony-nominated performance as Roger Davis in Rent put him on the map, has announced an acoustic concert set to play NYC's Green Room 42 this summer. The solo evening, titled So Far, will run on July 18 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. The solo career retrospective is described as an evening of songs, stories, questions and answers in an intimate acoustic retrospective of his career. In addition to his turn in Rent, Pascal has appeared on Broadway in Pretty Woman: The Musical, Disaster!, Memphis, Aida, Cabaret, Chicago and Something Rotten!



Marsha Mason Will Star in Little Gem at Irish Rep

Marsha Mason is headed back to the stage. The four-time Oscar-nominated actress and Broadway alum will lead the cast of Irish Repertory Theatre's upcoming revival of Elaine Murphy's 2008 play Little Gem, set to begin previews on July 17 and open on July 25 at Irish Rep's downtown space. Mason, who will take on the role of Kay, earned Oscar nominations for Cinderella Liberty, The Goodbye Girl, Chapter Two and Only When I Laugh. She is also the associate director on the current Broadway revival of All My Sons. Joining Mason in the cast will be Brenda Meaney (Party Face) as Lorraine and Lauren O’Leary (The Awkward Years) as Amber. Little Gem centers on three generations of North Dublin women who find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected. The production is scheduled to play a limited run through September 1.



Andrew Lippa to Be Honored at Abingdon Theatre Company Gala

Tony-nominated composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa has been named the honoree at the 2019 gala of off-Broadway's Abingdon Theatre Company, set to be held at Sony Hall on October 28. "Celebrating Andrew Lippa's contribution to the theater and the mark he's made on off-Broadway is the perfect way to enter Abingdon's twenty-seventh season," said Chad Austin, Abingdon Theatre Company's artistic director. "Andrew is not only an inspiration to me as an artist but leads the pack of men who have set great examples of integrity within our community." Lippa earned a Tony nomination for his score of The Addams Family; his other songwriting credits include The Wild Party, Big Fish, I Am Harvey Milk, John & Jen and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. His new musical Unbreakable had its world premiere with The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus on June 22 and 23.



Full Casting Set for Cape Playhouse's Once Directed by Hunter Foster

Casting is complete for Tony nominee Hunter Foster's upcoming staging of the Tony-winning musical Once at the Cape Playhouse. The previously announced production will run at the Cape Cod theater from July 10-20. Newly announced cast members include Tina Stafford (an alum of the Broadway production) as Baruska, Kendra Jo Brook (October Sky) as Ex-Girlfriend, Kent M. Lewis (Billy Elliot) as Eamon, Megan Loomis (The Other Josh Cohen) as Emcee, Kurt Zischke (Whistle Down the Wind) as Da, Morgan Morse as Andrej and Florence Carlson as Ivanka. They join the previously announced Barry DeBois as Guy, Elizabeth Nestlerode as Girl, Matt Wolpe as Billy, Zach Spound as Svec, Ben Magnuson as The Bank Manager and Lisa Helmi Johanson as Reza. Based on the hit 2007 film, Once features a Tony-winning book by Enda Walsh, with a score by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, which includes their Oscar-winning song "Falling Slowly."