Odds & Ends: Bette Midler to Perform at New York City Pride & More

Bette Midler to Perform at New York City Pride

Stage-and-screen legend Bette Midler, a 2017 Tony winner for her incredible turn in the title role of Hello, Dolly!, will share her talent with attendees of the New York City Pride celebration this weekend, offering up a performance at NYC's Javits Center during the Main Event on Saturday, June 29 at 11:00pm, according to Variety. In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, Midler will sing out accompanied by her longtime collaborator and Tony-winning Hairspray composer Marc Shaiman. Other performers slated to take part in WorldPride include Tony winner Cyndi Lauper (Kinky Boots) and the cast of the hit off-Broadway theater piece Stomp.



Stephen Bogardus & Margo Seibert Set for Reading of Rachel Chavkin's New Musical

A group of talented stars have been selected to take part in a reading of Heather Christian and Hadestown Tony winner Rachel Chavkin's new musical Annie Salem: An American Tale, slated to run from July 5-7 as part of Vassar & New York Stage and Film's 2019 Powerhouse season. Tony nominee Stephen Bogardus (Girl From the North Country) and Margo Seibert (Octet) are among the stars set to appear in the reading of the musical, which is co-written by Christian and Chavkin and directed by Chavkin. Adapted from Mac Wellman's surrealist coming-of-age story, Annie Salem: An American Tale is an otherworldly journey into the jagged heart of rust-belt Ohio, where a high school boy named Jack Scan is in love with the prettiest girl in town. Joining Bogardus and Seibert in the cast will be David Abeles, Tattiana Aqeel, Clifton Duncan, Danaya Esperanza, Brian Flores, Ari Groover, Christopher Sears and Ching Valdes-Aran. For more information on the Powerhouse season, click here.



Broadway Producer Richie Jackson Pens New Book Gay Like Me

Richie Jackson, the Broadway producer most recently represented by the moving, Tony-nominated revival of Torch Song, has announced his new book, Gay Like Me, set to be published by HarperCollins on January 28, 2020. Jackson was inspired to write the book when his 18-year-old son, born through surrogacy, came out to him. Jackson, now in his 50s, was compelled to reflect on his experiences and share his wisdom on life for LGBTQ Americans over the past half-century. Jackson's son was born during his long-term relationship to actor B.D. Wong; Jackson is now married to Jujamcyn Theaters president Jordan Roth.



Alice Ripley & More on Being 'Swept Up by the Melodies' of Into the Woods

We're counting down the days till the upcoming starry concert presentation of Into the Woods, set to appear at New York City's Town Hall on July 8 at 7:30pm. The previously announced benefit for Cleveland Musical Theatre boasts a cast that will include Alice Ripley as The Witch, Kaley Ann Voorhees as Rapunzel and Zach Adkins as Rapunzel's Prince. In advance of the concert, Ripley and her co-stars took a moment to share what will make this particular staging of the classic musical special. "Here's a show where you can come and actually enjoy a score being beautifully sung by a cast of people more than capable of pulling it off," shared Ripley, adding that audiences will be "swept up by the melodies" of Stephen Sondheim's Tony-winning score. Check out the cast in the video below and make plans now to experience Into the Woods on July 8.