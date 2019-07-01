Sponsored
The Cast of Be More Chill Sings 'Michael in the Bathroom' and More for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 1, 2019

It's time to c-c-c-come on and listen to the newest addition to NPR's Tiny Desk Concert. The day following The 73rd Annual Tony Awards, Tony nominated composer Joe Iconis and the cast of Be More Chill boarded a bus to Washington, D.C. to play for the acclaimed series. The cast belted out "The Pants Song," "A Guy That I'd Kinda Be Into," "Michael in the Bathroom" and "Voices in My Head" with Iconis explaining how the song came to be and the context within the show. Be sure to check out the video below, and go see the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning show at the Lyceum Theatre before it closes on August 11.

 

The cast of Be More Chill
(Photo: NPR)

Be More Chill

The new musical from Joe Tracz and Joe Iconis arrives on Broadway.
