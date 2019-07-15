Beth Malone Replaces Will Swenson as Miss Trunchbull in Muny's Upcoming Matilda

Beth Malone is returning to the stage in a plum role. The talented Tony nominee will portray the evil Miss Trunchbull in the Muny's highly anticipated summer staging of Matilda. Malone replaces the previously announced Tony nominee Will Swenson, who has withdrawn from the musical due to an unexpected television scheduling conflict. The St. Louis production will run from August 5-11. Malone is among the first female actors to take on the role of Trunchbull, which was originated in the West End and on Broadway by Bertie Carvel.



Malone returns to the Muny following a 2017 turn in The Unsinkable Molly Brown, a performance she is slated to reprise off-Broadway in 2020. Most recently seen on Broadway in Angels in America, Malone earned a Tony nomination for Fun Home.



Malone joins a previously announced slate of stars which includes Mattea Conforti as Matilda, Laura Michelle Kelly as Miss Honey, Ann Harada as Mrs. Wormwood, Josh Grisetti as Mr. Wormwood and Darlesia Cearcy as Mrs. Phelps, with an ensemble comprising Maya Bowles, Colby Dezelick, Sean Ewing, Ryan Fitzgerald, Berklea Going, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Gabi Stapula and Sharrod Williams, as well as The Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.



Matilda features a Tony-winning book by Dennis Kelly with Tony-nominated music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Inspired by an original story from acclaimed author Roald Dahl, Matilda follows the young title character who, when sent to a dismal boarding school, uses her clear eyes and keen smarts to help discover her own surprising powers.



The Muny's Matilda will be directed by Tony nominee John Tartaglia and choreographed by Beth Crandall with music direction by Michael Horsley. The production will feature scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer and sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge.