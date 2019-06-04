Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Stephen Schwartz to Discuss Working: A Musical at Free Event & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz & More to Discuss Working: A Musical at Free Event

A talent-packed slate of creatives will come together later this month to offer up a special preview of the 2019 Encores! Off-Center kickoff production of Working: A Musical. The show's composers, as well as Off-Center Creative Advisor Jeanine Tesori, will offer insight into the beloved musical for the free event at New York City Center on June 17 at 7:30pm. Songwriters set to appear include Stephen Schwartz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Susan Birkenhead, Craig Carnelia and Micki Grant, with cast member Mateo Ferro scheduled to perform "Delivery," written by Miranda. Tickets will be distributed via online lottery (for more information, click here). As previously announced, joining Ferro in the Working cast will be Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Andréa Burns, David Garrison and Tracie Thoms. The production will run at City Center from June 26-29.



Mattea Conforti to Reprise Broadway Turn in the Muny's Matilda

Complete casting is here for the Muny's upcoming staging of the Tony-nominated musical Matilda. The previously announced production will run from August 5-11 at the St. Louis outdoor venue. Newly announced cast members include Mattea Conforti, returning to the title role following a turn in the Broadway production, and Darlesia Cearcy (Once on This Island) as Mrs. Phelps. The ensemble will include Maya Bowles, Colby Dezelick, Sean Ewing, Ryan Fitzgerald, Berklea Going, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Gabi Stapula and Sharrod Williams. They join the previously announced Tony nominee Will Swenson (Waitress) as Miss Trunchbull, Ann Harada (I Married an Angel) as Mrs. Wormwood, Josh Grisetti (Something Rotten!) as Mr. Wormwood and Laura Michelle Kelly (The King and I) as Miss Honey.



Cynthia Nixon, Lily Tomlin & More Contribute to Living Monument Stonewall Forever

A starry group of theater names have taken part in the new digital experience Stonewall Forever, a living monument created in honor of 50 years of gay pride. Through Stonewall Forever, anyone, anywhere can step inside an in augmented reality and add their own story to build upon and become a part of history. Stonewall Forever was launched by The LGBT Community Center with support from Google.org to expand the reach of the Stonewall National Monument and provide access to LGBTQ history. Stars who have already contributed include two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon, Tony winner Lily Tomlin, Lea DeLaria, Lance Bass and many more. To experience and take part in Stonewall Forever now, click here.



P.S. Here's a first look at Jessie Mueller and Megan Hilty as music icons in the Lifetime movie Patsy & Loretta.