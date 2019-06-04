Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Stephen Schwartz to Discuss Working: A Musical at Free Event & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 4, 2019
Lin-Manuel Miranda
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz & More to Discuss Working: A Musical at Free Event
A talent-packed slate of creatives will come together later this month to offer up a special preview of the 2019 Encores! Off-Center kickoff production of Working: A Musical. The show's composers, as well as Off-Center Creative Advisor Jeanine Tesori, will offer insight into the beloved musical for the free event at New York City Center on June 17 at 7:30pm. Songwriters set to appear include Stephen Schwartz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Susan Birkenhead, Craig Carnelia and Micki Grant, with cast member Mateo Ferro scheduled to perform "Delivery," written by Miranda. Tickets will be distributed via online lottery (for more information, click here). As previously announced, joining Ferro in the Working cast will be Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Andréa Burns, David Garrison and Tracie Thoms. The production will run at City Center from June 26-29.

Mattea Conforti to Reprise Broadway Turn in the Muny's Matilda
Complete casting is here for the Muny's upcoming staging of the Tony-nominated musical Matilda. The previously announced production will run from August 5-11 at the St. Louis outdoor venue. Newly announced cast members include Mattea Conforti, returning to the title role following a turn in the Broadway production, and Darlesia Cearcy (Once on This Island) as Mrs. Phelps. The ensemble will include Maya Bowles, Colby Dezelick, Sean Ewing, Ryan Fitzgerald, Berklea Going, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Gabi Stapula and Sharrod Williams. They join the previously announced Tony nominee Will Swenson (Waitress) as Miss Trunchbull, Ann Harada (I Married an Angel) as Mrs. Wormwood, Josh Grisetti (Something Rotten!) as Mr. Wormwood and Laura Michelle Kelly (The King and I) as Miss Honey.

Cynthia Nixon, Lily Tomlin & More Contribute to Living Monument Stonewall Forever
A starry group of theater names have taken part in the new digital experience Stonewall Forever, a living monument created in honor of 50 years of gay pride. Through Stonewall Forever, anyone, anywhere can step inside an in augmented reality and add their own story to build upon and become a part of history. Stonewall Forever was launched by The LGBT Community Center with support from Google.org to expand the reach of the Stonewall National Monument and provide access to LGBTQ history. Stars who have already contributed include two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon, Tony winner Lily Tomlin, Lea DeLaria, Lance Bass and many more. To experience and take part in Stonewall Forever now, click here.

P.S. Here's a first look at Jessie Mueller and Megan Hilty as music icons in the Lifetime movie Patsy & Loretta.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by meganhilty (@meganhilty) on

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. London's The Light in the Piazza Star Dove Cameron on Her Friendship with Ariana Grande and Dream of Playing Wicked's Glinda
  2. Ashley Park to Star in Thoroughly Modern Millie at City Center; Evita, Mack and Mabel & Love Life Also on Deck
  3. Tony Winner Lena Hall Sets New York Stage Return in Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell
  4. Broadway Grosses: As Network Nears End of Run, Audiences Rush to See Bryan Cranston's Tony-Nominated Turn
  5. Tony Winner Alice Ripley to Star as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at North Shore Music Theatre

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Mean Girls Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters