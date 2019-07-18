Sponsored
Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag to Be Broadcast Live Internationally from London's West End

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 18, 2019
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in "Fleabag" at off-Broadway's Soho Playhouse
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

New York audiences who didn't have a chance to catch the Lortel-winning off-Broadway run of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's hit solo comedy Fleabag will now have an opportunity to see it this fall on the big screen. NT Live has announced a live broadcast of the play's upcoming West End staging, set to appear in movie theaters internationally on September 12.

Waller-Bridge's Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at a woman who may appear emotionally unfiltered and oversexed—but that's just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, she suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.

The play was first seen at London's Soho Theatre before its Edinburgh Festival debut in 2013, later being adapted into a BBC Three Television series in partnership with Amazon Prime Video in 2016 and earning Waller-Bridge a BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance. The comedy's off-Broadway premiere at Soho Playhouse concluded on April 14.

Earlier this week, the Fleabag TV series was honored with eight Emmy nominations including a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series and a nomination for Waller-Bridge as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Newsletters