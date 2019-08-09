Legally Blonde Creators Nell Benjamin & Laurence O'Keefe Writing New Movie Musical for Universal

Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe, the married songwriters who made their first splash on Broadway with the 2007 musical adaptation of Legally Blonde, have been recruited to write an original movie musical for Universal Pictures, according to Deadline. The Tony-nominated pair will craft the songs and screenplay for the currently untitled film, which will be produced by Tony winner Scott Sanders (The Color Purple, Tootsie).



"Nell and Larry's script perfectly captures the blend of irreverence and emotion that they have brought to their stage shows in an irresistible story that I can't wait for movie audiences to experience," Sanders told Deadline.



In addition to their smash hit Legally Blonde, Benjamin is the lyricist of the currently running Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls and O'Keefe is known for his cult-hit off-Broadway tuner Bat Boy.



Benjamin and O'Keefe's new movie musical is one in a string of screen tuners forthcoming from Scott Sanders Productions, including adaptations of In the Heights and The Color Purple.