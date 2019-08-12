Broadway Grosses: The Prom Goes Out on Top, Reaching All-Time High at the Box Office

Everyone was going to prom this past week, as the Tony-nominated smash-hit musical played to packed houses in its final set of performances at the Longacre Theatre. The celebrated musical reported a gross of $916,256.45, a box office record for an eight-performance week since the musical's start of previews in October. The mega-talented cast played to cheering crowds who filled the house to 99.38% capacity, catching the fan-favorite show for one last time. The Tony-nommed creators of The Prom will no doubt continue to ride high on the show's success, with an upcoming young adult novel and star-packed screen adaptation both in the works.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 11.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,040,621.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,459,148.00)
3. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,130,933.50)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,904,809.00)
5. Wicked ($1,766,537.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Chicago ($612,642.02)
4. Waitress ($594,282.00)
3. What the Constitution Means to Me ($519,343.60)
2. Beautiful ($516,272.90)
1. Oklahoma! ($507,603.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.77%)
2. Come From Away (101.73%)
3. The Book of Mormon (101.67%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.50%)
5. Hadestown (101.42%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Cher Show (79.24%)
4. Pretty Woman (75.94%)
3. King Kong (73.93%)
2. Beautiful (73.40%)
1. Tootsie (69.80%)
Source: The Broadway League