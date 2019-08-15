Odds & Ends: 'Day-O' Songwriter Lord Burgess Joins Beetlejuice Cast for Onstage Sing-Along & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



"Day-O" Songwriter Lord Burgess Joins Beetlejuice Cast for Onstage Sing-Along

Broadway.com vlogger Leslie Kritzer isn't the only one who knows how to "Seize the Day-O." Lord Burgess, legendary songwriter of the world-famous tune "Day-O," celebrated his 95th birthday last night with a special appearance onstage at the Winter Garden Theatre, where the Tony-nominated musical Beetlejuice plays nightly. Burgess joined standout cast member Kritzer with title star Alex Brightman for a sing-along of the catchy song that is performed during the musical eight times a week. Watch Burgess with the company below, then make plans to experience Beetlejuice for yourself in-person.







American Repertory Theater Adds Performances to Broadway-Bound Six

Audiences hoping to get a sneak peek at the upcoming Broadway musical Six now have four more chances to catch its out-of-town run at American Repertory Theater. The Cambridge, Massachusetts theater has just announced additional performances on August 25 at 7:30pm, September 28 at 2:00pm, September 28 at 7:30pm and September 29 at 2:00pm. The previously announced engagement will run from August 21 through September 29. The highly anticipated Broadway premiere will begin previews on February 13, 2020 and officially open on March 12 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.



The 24 Hour Plays to Honor Kathy Bates at 2019 Gala

Oscar-winning and Tony-nominated actress Kathy Bates has been selected as honoree of the 19th annual gala of The 24 Hour Plays, which will be presented in partnership with The Lymphatic Education & Research Network. The event will be held at off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre on November 18, at 8:00pm. "Kathy Bates is an iconic American artist, renowned for her extraordinary achievements in film, television and theater," said Mark Armstrong, artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays. "We are looking forward to hosting an evening that celebrates her passionate activism offstage, in her capacity as the public voice of the Lymphatic Education & Research Network." Bates, who was diagnosed with lymphedema in 2015, has used her voice to help others who have suffered from the condition, soon being named national spokesperson of The Lymphatic Education & Research Network. Bates' acting work includes an Oscar-winning turn in Misery and a Tony-nominated performance in 'night, Mother.