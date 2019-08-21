Character Study Is Back! Get an Inside Look at Disney on Broadway With a New Season of the Emmy-Nominated Docuseries

Broadway.com is offering a closer look at Disney Theatricals with a special season of its popular Emmy-nominated docuseries Character Study. The weekly nine-part series will follow different Broadway stars currently leading a Disney on Broadway production from the moment they walk into the theater until they take their first step on stage.

This season premieres on August 22 and will feature Frozen star Caissie Levy transforming into Elsa and her iconic ice dress. Character Study will air every Thursday through October 17 and take viewers behind the scenes at The Lion King, Aladdin and Frozen. The special season is directed by Nick Shakra and produced by Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, with Caitlin Moynihan as associate producer.

Character Study premiered in 2011 with Sutton Foster backstage at her Tony-winning turn as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes. Since then, 52 episodes have offered an intimate look at the special relationship between performers and roles. Gear up for the new batch of videos with a look at the five post popular episodes!

1. Courtney Reed as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (2014)

2 . Sutton Foster as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes (2011)

3. Hugh Panaro as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (2014)

4. Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles in SpongeBob SquarePants (2018)

5. Rachel Tucker as Elphaba in Wicked (2015)