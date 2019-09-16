Sponsored
Mark Evans Extends Run in Waitress; Christopher Fitzgerald, Caitlin Houlahan & Natasha Yvette Williams Return

by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 16, 2019
Mark Evans as Dr. Pomatter
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

This doctor is sticking around! Acclaimed Waitress star Mark Evans has extended his Broadway engagement as Dr. Pomatter through October 27 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Caitlin Houlahan & Christopher Fitzgerald
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The production has also announced the return of three-time Tony nominee and original cast member Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn and Natasha Yvette Williams as Becky, beginning tonight, September 16; they start up alongside new star Jordin Sparks, taking over the role of Jenna. The new foursome replaces Todrick Hall, Colleen Ballinger, Charity Angél Dawson and Alison Luff, respectively, who took their final bows on September 15.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

As previously announced, Waitress will conclude its Broadway run on January 5, 2020.

Newsletters