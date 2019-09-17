Sponsored
Hadestown to Release CD & Vinyl Editions of Cast Album

by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 17, 2019
Amber Gray, Patrick Page & Reeve Carney in "Hadestown"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Sing It Again Records has announced that the original Broadway cast recording of Hadestown, winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, will be available on CD beginning on November 1 and on vinyl on November 29. The cast album was released digitally this summer.

The two-disc CD edition will feature a 64-page booklet while the triple vinyl edition will include a 16-page insert. Both will feature complete song lyrics and never-before-seen photos of the Hadestown cast and creative team in the studio, along with other exclusive content.

Featuring a Tony-nominated book and Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown retells the Greek myth of tragic lovers Orpheus (played by Reeve Carney) and Eurydice (2019 Tony nominee Eva Noblezada). The musical began previews on March 22 and officially opened on April 17 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Joining Carney and Noblezada in the cast are 2019 Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes and 2019 Tony nominees Patrick Page as Hades and Amber Gray as Persephone.

The Hadestown cast album is produced by David Lai, Todd Sickafoose and Mitchell, co-produced by Mara Isaacs and executive-produced by Hunter Arnold, Dale Franzen, Tom Kirdahy, Craig Balsam and Thomas M. Neff.

The celebrated new musical that follows the mythical quest of Orpheus to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love.
