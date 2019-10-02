Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & the Cast of Freestyle Love Supreme Rap About What Annoys You

Everyone has dislikes: sitting in traffic, hangnails, laundry day—the list goes on and on, and at Freestyle Love Supreme, the cast asks audience members to yell out what they dislike and create hilarious freestyle raps about them. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda joined co-founder Anthony Veneziale and cast members Aneesa Folds, Chris Sullivan and Utkarsh Ambudkar on the Tonight Show on October 1 to do just that. Bunions, college, open-seating offices—watch Miranda, Veneziale and the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme rap about them all below! See the show live at the Booth Theatre through January 5, 2020.



