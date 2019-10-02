Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Aneesa Folds, Anthony Veneziale, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Sullivan & Utkarsh Ambudkar
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & the Cast of Freestyle Love Supreme Rap About What Annoys You

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 2, 2019

Everyone has dislikes: sitting in traffic, hangnails, laundry day—the list goes on and on, and at Freestyle Love Supreme, the cast asks audience members to yell out what they dislike and create hilarious freestyle raps about them. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda joined co-founder Anthony Veneziale and cast members Aneesa Folds, Chris Sullivan and Utkarsh Ambudkar on the Tonight Show on October 1 to do just that. Bunions, college, open-seating offices—watch Miranda, Veneziale and the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme rap about them all below! See the show live at the Booth Theatre through January 5, 2020.

Freestyle Love Supreme

A high-energy production that blends hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar Belt Out 'Suddenly Seymour'
  2. Waitress Star Mark Evans & Broadway's Justin Mortelliti Tie the Knot
  3. Joshua Henry Snatches Cell Phone from Audience Member During The Wrong Man Performance
  4. Dates Announced for Harry Connick Jr.'s Broadway Return in A Celebration of Cole Porter
  5. Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & Christopher Jackson Spit Rhymes on the Spot to Promote Freestyle Love Supreme

Star Files

Utkarsh Ambudkar
Aneesa Folds
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Chris Sullivan
Newsletters