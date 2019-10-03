Sponsored
Bernadette Peters Will Return to the Small Screen in CW's Katy Keene

by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 3, 2019
Bernadette Peters
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tony-winning legend Bernadette Peters has landed a series-regular role on Katy Keene, the upcoming spinoff of the CW's hit series Riverdale, according to Deadline. Peters will play the "eccentrically elegant" Ms. Freesia, mom to Pepper Smith (played by Julia Chan), a close friend of the title character.

Most recently seen on TV in Mozart in the Jungle, Peters has been Emmy-nominated twice, for The Muppet Show and Ally McBeal. Her Broadway credits include Tony wins for Song and Dance and Annie Get Your Gun and an Isabelle Stevenson Award honor for her humanitarian work with Broadway Barks.

As recently announced, also set to appear on Katy Keene is two-time Tony-nominee (and upcoming In the Heights film star) Daphne Rubin-Vega, taking on a recurring role as Luisa, mother of title character Katy's roommate.

