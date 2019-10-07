Sponsored
See the Stars of Slave Play and More Celebrate Opening Night on Broadway

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 7, 2019
The cast and creative team of Slave Play
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Broadway transfer of Jeremy O. Harris' acclaimed off-Broadway hit Slave Play officially opened on October 6 at the Golden Theatre. Led by Paul Alexander Nolan and Joaquina Kalukango, the new work also features Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Annie McNamara, Chalia La Tour and Irene Sofia Lucio. Robert O'Hara directs the production, which is set to play a limited run through January 5, 2020. In honor of the show's Broadway arrival, stars of the stage and screen flocked to the opening night festivities. Check out photos of the starry arrivals and the cast's opening night curtain call, and be sure to see this thrilling new work for yourself.

