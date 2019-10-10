Sponsored
Go Back to Hogwarts with a Magical New Trailer of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 10, 2019
Bubba Weiler and Nicholas Podany in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
(Photos: Matthew Murphy)

Accio, wand! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child just released a new trailer that takes audiences inside the magic that happens on stages across the world. The show is continuing to play at Broadway's Lyric Theatre as well as in London, Melbourne and San Francisco with upcoming productions heading to Hamburg and Toronto. The worldwide phenomenon has been putting a spell on audiences since its premiere in 2016 and even more can experience the sorcery for themselves with this inside look. Check out the latest trailer, and be sure to book your own ticket on the Hogwarts Express.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Hogwarts welcomes you home.
