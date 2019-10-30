Emily Walton to Join Uncle Jim Walton in Come From Away on Broadway

Come From Away is keeping it in the family. The hit musical has announced the addition of tour player Emily Walton to the Broadway cast in the role of Janice beginning on November 12. She'll be appearing in the production alongside her uncle, Broadway veteran Jim Walton, who joined the musical as Nick last fall as Emily Walton began in the national tour. Emily Walton will replace Alex Finke, who will exit Come From Away on November 10.

Jim Walton

Emily Walton has previously appeared onstage in August: Osage County, Peter and the Starcatcher, Women Without Men, Eager to Lose, My Favorite Year, The Deepest Play Ever, The Shaggs, Saved and Cactus Flower. Her screen credits include Submission, 5 Doctors and Hack My Life.



Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on September 11, 2001, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The show features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, direction by 2017 Tony winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by two-time Tony nominee Kelly Devine and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.



As previously announced, the Broadway production will also welcome tour star Becky Gulsvig as Beverley Bass beginning on November 12.