Odds & Ends: Laura Benanti to Host Broadway Stands Up for Freedom Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Laura Benanti to Host Broadway Stands Up for Freedom Concert for the ACLU of NYC

Tony winner Laura Benanti has been announced to host and perform at the 17th annual Broadway Stands Up for Freedom concert. The one-night event is themed ‘My Body, My Business’ and will take place on Monday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tony winners Celia Keenan-Bolger and producer Eva Price will be honored at the event along with the production company Level Forward. Eva Noblezada, Kelli O’Hara, Phillipa Soo, Judy Kuhn and more are also set to perform. Rachel Chavkin will direct the evening. For tickets and more information click here.



Hamilton’s West End Production Announces New Cast

The world is wide enough! Hamilton producers Jeffrey Seller and Cameron Mackintosh have announced the new cast for the West End production of the smash-hit musical. Starting on November 18, Karl Queensborough steps up to play the title role of Alexander Hamilton along with Emilie Louise Israel as Peggy Schuyler/ Maria Reynolds, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr,Sharon Rose as Eliza Hamilton, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison and Carl Spencer as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. Gavin Spokes will play King George beginning on November 4.

Hear Sutton Foster Sing Out in New The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Trailer

We’re counting down the days until season three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel drops on December 6, but thanks to a new trailer the waiting is getting a little easier. Not only does the new trailer give fans a glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming season, but we also get to hear Tony winner Sutton Foster sing out ‘Perfectly Marvelous’ from Cabaret. This is a perfectly marvelous collaboration because Maisel’s Amy Sherman-Palladino was also the brain behind the short-lived TV show Bunheads, which Foster starred on. Check out the trailer below!



Following an acclaimed run at the Hope Mill Theatre, Stephen Schwartz’swill play London’s Park Theatre for a limited run from January 9,2020 through February 8. With a book by Joseph Stein, a revised book by David Thompson and lyrics by Schwartz,tells the story of Russian immigrant Rebecca, who, with her son David, travels to America in search of a better life.



Get a First Look of Adam Pascal as Harold Hill in 5-Star Theatricals’ The Music Man

Tony nominee Adam Pascal is learning was 76 trombones can do as Harold Hill in 5-Star Theatricals’ The Music Man. Get a first look at the production, happening at the Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks, California, which is set to run from October 18–27 by checking out the photo below!

Adam Pascal as Harold Hill (Photo: Ed Krieger)

P.S. Did you catch Lin-Manuel Miranda make a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live?